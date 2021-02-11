PM Imran approves 25 pc allowance for all federal employees of BPS 1-19

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has announced 25 percent Adhoc allowance for all federal employees of Basic Pay Scale 1 to 19.

This was stated by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and State for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ali Muhammad Khan at a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

Pervez Khattak said a notification of Adhoc allowance will be issued today. This allowance will continue till the recommendations of Pay and Pension Commission.

Khattak added that the provincial governments will also be recommended to provide the Adhoc Allowance to their employees.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said salaries of employees in scale 20 and above will also be increased in the next budget.

Sheikh Rashid announced the release of all the detained employees and withdrawal of FIRs against them.

At least 25 employees were held under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the federal government committee held talk with protesting government employees at the residence of the Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak.

Opposition party leaders show solidarity with the protesting employees. PMLN founder Mian Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and others condemned the baton charge and use of tear gas.

اڑھائی سال سےسیلیکٹڈ نااہل حکومت عوام پرمہنگائی کے پہاڑ توڑ رہی ہے۔غربت اور فاقہ کشی دیکھ کر دل خون کے آنسو روتا ہے۔ مہنگائی رکنے کا نام نہیں لے رہی مگر حکومت بجائے ملازمین کے زخموں پر مرہم رکھنے کے، ان پر ڈنڈے برسا رہی ہے۔کیا عمران خان اور اس کو مسلط کرنے والے جرنیل جواب دیں گے؟ — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) February 10, 2021

پی پی پی چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی اسلام آباد میں احتجاج کرنے والے سرکاری ملازمین پر تشدد اور گرفتاریوں کی شدید مذمت سلیکٹڈ حکومت ملازمین کے جاٸز مطالبات تسلیم کرے، گرفتار ملازمین کو رہا کیا جاٸے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 10, 2021