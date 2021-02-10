Chaos in Islamabad’s D-Chowk as govt employee’s protest over pay rise
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells at the protesting government employees during their demonstration at D-Chowk in the federal capital.
At least 2,000 of the protesting government servants are demanding a pay rise. The protesters are planning to march towards Parliament House. The police, however, in a bid to distract the protester fired tear-gas shells. This led to chaos and many protesters went inside their office buildings.
The police have held several people outside the secretariat and conducting raids to detain others. The authorities have also blocked the roads in Federal Capital by placing containers.
Federal ministers, including Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, have negotiated with the protesters and assured them that their demands will be met.
On the other hand, the protesters are demanding notification as they don’t want any verbal commitments.
Will raise salaries of govt employees in next ... 10:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has assured that salaries of government employees will be increased ...
- Chaos in Islamabad’s D-Chowk as govt employee’s protest over pay ...12:05 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- ‘Call of Peace’ – Pakistan Navy releases promo song 'AMAN 2021' ...11:37 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran to embark on maiden official visit to Sri Lanka on Feb 2211:16 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
- K2Expedition2021 – FM Qureshi assures Chilean counterpart of all ...10:50 AM | 10 Feb, 2021
-
- 'Numaish' – Ali Xeeshan makes fashion statement along with a social ...04:41 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Rajiv Kapoor dies of cardiac arrest03:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Ariana Grande makes history with 20th Guinness World Record title04:10 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021