Web Desk
12:05 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
Chaos in Islamabad’s D-Chowk as govt employee’s protest over pay rise
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells at the protesting government employees during their demonstration at D-Chowk in the federal capital.

At least 2,000 of the protesting government servants are demanding a pay rise. The protesters are planning to march towards Parliament House. The police, however, in a bid to distract the protester fired tear-gas shells. This led to chaos and many protesters went inside their office buildings.

The police have held several people outside the secretariat and conducting raids to detain others. The authorities have also blocked the roads in Federal Capital by placing containers.

Federal ministers, including Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, have negotiated with the protesters and assured them that their demands will be met.

On the other hand, the protesters are demanding notification as they don’t want any verbal commitments.

