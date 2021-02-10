Free education policy on the anvil to facilitate special students

PESHAWAR – A policy is under preparation that waives off high education fee of special students.

While addressing a session with people with disabilities, held in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) at Governor House President Dr. Arif Alvi said that over Rs50,000 scholarship was already placed for special students, along making the facility of banks accessible to them.

Alvi emphasised on the need of adapting all possible modern-day technology measures to facilitate differently abled children.

The technology used to assist special people is a sign that the world is changing for the better, and there’s hope for those in need of assistive products.

He also mentioned the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Rights of Persons with Disability Act 2020, which is a standard to ensure easy access for such people on equality.

The government is focusing on technical and skill-based education to financially empower them, and give them full exposure to find their maximum potential.

Pakistan has nearly two million people with physical challenges out of which 3,30,000 were registered with NADRA. President added that the data of unregistered people with disabilities was being prepared under Ehsas Survey to provide them with easy loans.