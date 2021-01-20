Free passport for all Pakistanis soon, announces Sheikh Rasheed
Web Desk
07:17 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Free passport for all Pakistanis soon, announces Sheikh Rasheed
Share

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday announced that first free of cost passport will be issued to all nationals soon as earlier an applicant had to pay Rs3,000 as normal fee for the passport.

Rashid, who is founder of Awami Muslim League (AML), stated this during his visit to Islamabad airport to inspect the facilities being provided to passengers, GNN reported.

He further said that the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport will issue 100,000 passports in a day, adding that validity of passport for labourers working in foreign countries has been increased to ten years.

The interior minister further said that any negligence in providing facilities to the passengers will not be tolerated, adding that overseas Pakistanis are our asset.

More From This Category
Pakistan announces free COVID vaccine for general ...
08:16 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Pakistan unveils reform package for civil ...
07:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
#HayatBaloch – FC soldier sentenced to death in ...
08:43 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Peshawar men send out marriage invites without ...
06:46 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Pakistan's only SHO who leads Friday ...
06:27 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
CDA takes possession of Sector C-14 Sarai ...
06:09 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alia Bhatt rushed to hospital amid shooting for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
05:47 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr