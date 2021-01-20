Pakistan unveils reform package for civil services to uplift governance

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday rolled out various reforms civil services to improve performance of government employees and departments.

Mahmood, who heads Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms, said that the reforms have been introduced in promotion, premature retirement, efficiency and discipline, appointment in MP scale, rotation; and strength of Pakistan Administrative Service.

He said that promotion of civil servants will depend on a process involving forty percent share of Annual Confidential Reports, thirty percent training and thirty percent board evaluation. He said promotion of the official facing a reference will be deferred, state broadcaster reported.

Talking about premature retirement, the minister said that the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairman will decide the cases from BS-20 while the cases from scales 17 to 19 will be handled by Secretary and up to 16th scale by a senior joint secretary.

He said that three below average or average ACRs can provide a ground for premature retirement of an official.

He said plea bargain option availed by an official can also provide ground for retirement.

As for amendments in Efficiency and Discipline rules, Mahmood said an inquiry committee will be responsible to announce decision in two months while the authority will ensure that punishment is awarded in 30 days.

He said disciplinary action may also be taken against the person availing plea bargain option in a case. He said multiple inquires against an official will be clubbed.

Shafqat Mahmood said the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms also decided to increase time period for appointment in MP scale from two to three years.

He said a post in MP scale can be publicized and a suitable person can also be hired from the market.

Regarding rotation policy, the Minister said no officer can stay in provinces beyond 10 years. He said promotion has also been linked to rotation policy. He said strength of Pakistan Administrative Service has also been decreased.