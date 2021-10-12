Sharmila Faruqui’s father passes away in Karachi
KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of Sindh Assembly Sharmila Farooqi's father Muhammad Usman Farooqi breathed his last on Tuesday (today).
Farooqi's demise has been confirmed by his family while the funeral prayers will be offered at Rahmania Mosque on Tariq Road after Asr prayer today.
Meanwhile, Sharmila also shared the sad news on Twitter. “Together forever papa…your heart will beat with min”, she wrote while sharing a picture with his hand.
Together forever Papa.. your heart will beat with mine… إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ pic.twitter.com/jbE1P6fbTm— Sharmila Sahibah faruqui S.I (@sharmilafaruqi) October 12, 2021
The deceased served as chairman of the Pakistan Steel Mills. Former president Asif Ali Zardari and other PPP politicians have condoled the demise of Usman Farooqi.
