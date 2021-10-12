3 more arrested as Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case takes another twist
Web Desk
11:54 AM | 12 Oct, 2021
3 more arrested as Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case takes another twist
Share

LAHORE – Amid the shocking revelations in the Greater Iqbal Park harassment case, police in the provincial capital apprehended three more suspects.

Reports quoting police officials cited that the detained persons are accomplices of Amir Sohail alias Rambo – the partner of TikTok star who had been earlier dubbed as a savior. Meanwhile, so far 11 suspects have been arrested following the new volte-face statements from the victim.

Ayesha Akram in a written statement to DIG Investigation stated that her partner Rambo is the main culprit who staged the incident with his accomplices.

She also stated that that Rambo and his companions had also filmed a nude video of her and were blackmailing her for the past couple of years.

She maintained they have extorted around Rs 3 million from her while Rambo forced her to hand over half of her salary to him.

Following the serious allegations on her partner, Rambo and seven accomplices were detained while a new alleged audio call of Ayesha and her arrested partner Amir Sohail alias Rambo got leaked and went viral on social media.

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: New audio tape exposes ... 02:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

LAHORE – In another major development in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case, an alleged audio clip has surfaced ...

In the alleged audio call, the two can be heard discussing options to extort the suspects. Ayesha revealed her plan to get around half a million from each of them to declare them innocent in her case and asked her partner to give his opinion in this respect.

Rambo told Ayesha that the suspects belonged to poor families and would be unable to pay this amount. On this, Ayesha told Rambo to negotiate with them.

Meanwhile, a police official confirmed to do the forensic analysis of the leak while further action will be taken on the basis of the reports. Police also got another recording of Rambo in which he threatened Ayesha to leak her video clips.

Earlier, Ayesha said Rambo belonged to a humble family and she supported him financially and treated him like a younger brother.

It all started on the eve of Independence when a mob of over 400 men harassed and assaulted TikToker Ayesha at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

TikToker Ayesha Akram demands police protection ... 10:33 AM | 10 Oct, 2021

LAHORE – As the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case continues to unfurl, the victim, Ayesha Akram, now requested the ...

More From This Category
Sharmila Faruqui’s father passes away in Karachi
10:41 AM | 12 Oct, 2021
Pakistanis face slow internet speed as undersea ...
10:24 AM | 12 Oct, 2021
Security forces kill terrorist in North ...
09:49 AM | 12 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reports 689 new COVID cases, lowest in ...
09:11 AM | 12 Oct, 2021
Pakistan launches probe into assets of 700 people ...
11:56 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
New Gwadar airport to be operational in 2023
10:54 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities mourn the death of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
06:55 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr