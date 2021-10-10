TikToker Ayesha Akram demands police protection citing threat to life

LAHORE – As the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case continues to unfurl, the victim, Ayesha Akram, now requested the officials to provide security alleging that she’s getting death threats from ‘blackmailers’.

Recently, Ayesha made headlines as she claimed that her immoral videos were uploaded and she remained a victim of blackmailing, demanding officials to nab all those involved in it.

The social media sensation also alleged her associate Amir Sohail alias Rambo for staging the entire harassment incident on Independence Day.

Now, she requested officials to take notice and provide security saying she and her family were receiving threats after she had identified people who are allegedly involved in blackmailing her and uploading her clips.

"I want to appeal PM Imran Khan and Punjab CM Buzdar to provide security to me and my family", she said while appealing a stern action against the blackmailers.

On the other hand, Rambo, who had been dubbed as a savior by the victim soon after the incident, has exposed the alleged extortion plans of the famous TikToker.

Talking to newsmen during his appearance in a court, ‘Rambo’ claimed that Ayesha wanted to extort money from suspects named in the case. Lashing out at Ayesha, Rambo said that he had tried to save her life. "This is how she is repaying for my help”.

He went on to say that Ayesha wanted to extort Rs500,000 from all of those named in the case, adding that she also threatened him to send him to jail when he tried to bar him from doing it.

Earlier, cops apprehended eight more suspects after the victim submitted a new written statement to the DIG (Investigation) to initiate action against Rambo.

Ayesha Akram has also alleged that Rambo had blackmailed her and taken Rs1 million from her. Further, she stated that she gave half of her salary to Rambo, who runs a TikTok gang.

Previously, she had said that Rambo belonged to a humble family and she supported him financially and treated him like a younger brother.