09:47 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Rambo says Ayesha wanted to 'make money' from attackers
LAHORE – The Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case continues to unfurl, with victim Ayesha Akram and her partner Rambo now levelling allegations against each other.

A day earlier the female Tiktoker, who was harassed by a crowd on Independence Day, accused Rambo of blackmailing her and making her nasty videos.

In retaliation, Rambo, who had been dubbed as a saviour by the victim soon after the incident, has exposed the alleged extortion plans of Ayesha.

Talking to media during his appearance in a court today, he claimed that his fellow tiktoker wanted to extort money from suspects named in the case.

Lashing out at Ayesha, Rambo said that he had tried to save her life. "This is how she is repaying for my help”.

He alleged that Ayesha wanted to extort Rs500,000 from all of those named in the case, adding that she also threatened him to send him to jail when he tried to bar him from doing it.

Yesterday, police arrested eight more suspects after the victim submitted a new written statement to the DIG (Investigation) to initiate action against Rambo.

Ayesha Akram has alleged that Rambo had blackmailed her and taken Rs1 million from her. Further, she stated that she gave half of her salary to Rambo, who runs a TikTok gang.

Earlier, Ayesha had said that Rambo belonged to a humble family and she supported him financially and treated him like a younger brother.

Back in August, a mob of over 400 men harassed and assaulted TikToker Ayesha at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. Horrifying videos of the incident spread on the internet like a wildfire.

