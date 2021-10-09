Saudi Arabia’s oldest man dies leaving behind 477 family memebers

10:20 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Saudi Arabia’s oldest man dies leaving behind 477 family memebers
JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia’s oldest know man Shaikh Awadh bin Abdul Aziz Al Saifi died at the age of 120, reported international media on Saturday.

Shaikh Awadh has 24 children while a total number of his family that includes grandchildren is 477.

His eldest son is 98 year-old, while the youngest son has recently celebrated his 22nd birthday, a report said, adding that his eldest grandson is 65-year-old.

Shaikh Awadh, who was also a poet, had been active throughout his life and enjoyed a reputable position in his social circle.

He had penned various poems over the crowning ceremonies of King Abdul Aziz to King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.

