Punjab declares medical emergency in Lahore amid rise in dengue cases
LAHORE – The Punjab government has declared an emergency at all public hospitals in the provincial capital due to rising number of dengue cases.
Punjab health minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid took the decision in a meeting chaired to review the measures taken to prevent the rapid breeding of mosquitoes. She also feared that the dengue situation in the country could deteriorate in the coming weeks.
The health department has cancelled the leaves of doctors and directed them to resume their duties as cases continue to surge in the province.
A health official told Arab News that recent rail spell coupled with humidity amid massive construction in Lahore caused rapid breeding for dengue.
Medical experts could not find specific treatment for the disease so far, though early detection can help its treatment.
As per latest statistics, Punjab reported 299 new dengue cases of which 220 surfaced in Lahore.
The total number of dengue cases in Punjab has reached 3,475 since January 2021, with Lahore accounting for 2,708 of them.
