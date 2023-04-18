Search

Malala reveals working on her "most personal" memoir

Noor Fatima 02:19 PM | 18 Apr, 2023
Malala reveals working on her
Source: Malala Yousafzai (Instagram)

The story of Malala Yousafzai, who stood up against the Taliban and survived an assassination attempt when she was 15 only to become the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner at the age of 17, warrants a memoir of her experiences pregnant with her raw emotions throughout her life.

For all the women worldwide who take Yousafzai as an inspiration, the education activist has decided to issue yet another memoir this time revealing her most vulnerable moments in first person narrative.    

The Pakistani-born activist's latest memoir was announced by Atria Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, on Monday though it is currently untitled, and had no scheduled publication date.

"This is my most personal book yet and I hope that readers will find recognition, reassurance, and insight in my story. The last few years of my life have been marked by extraordinary transformation, and all the anguish and joy that accompanies growth," the 25-year-old said in a statement released by Atria.

He named me Malala: Watch the powerful trailer of documentary movie on Malala's life

The publication called the new book a "breathtaking story of recovery and search for identity, a candid exploration of her coming of age in the public spotlight, and an intimate look at her life today."

'We Are Displaced': Malala's new book hits the stands

Previously, Yousafzai released "I Am Malala: The Story Of The Girl Who Stood Up For Education And Was Shot By The Taliban" which was published in 2013, a year before she won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17.

‘Malala's Magic Pencil’: Youngest ever Nobel laureate publishes new book for children

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

