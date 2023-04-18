Malala reveals working on her "most personal" memoir

The story of Malala Yousafzai, who stood up against the Taliban and survived an assassination attempt when she was 15 only to become the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner at the age of 17, warrants a memoir of her experiences pregnant with her raw emotions throughout her life.
For all the women worldwide who take Yousafzai as an inspiration, the education activist has decided to issue yet another memoir this time revealing her most vulnerable moments in first person narrative.
The Pakistani-born activist's latest memoir was announced by Atria Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, on Monday though it is currently untitled, and had no scheduled publication date.
"This is my most personal book yet and I hope that readers will find recognition, reassurance, and insight in my story. The last few years of my life have been marked by extraordinary transformation, and all the anguish and joy that accompanies growth," the 25-year-old said in a statement released by Atria.
The publication called the new book a "breathtaking story of recovery and search for identity, a candid exploration of her coming of age in the public spotlight, and an intimate look at her life today."
Previously, Yousafzai released "I Am Malala: The Story Of The Girl Who Stood Up For Education And Was Shot By The Taliban" which was published in 2013, a year before she won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17.
