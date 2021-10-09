Azad Kashmir’s former PM Sikandar Hayat passes away at 87

10:39 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, the former two-time prime minister and president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, died at the age of 87, confirmed his family on Saturday.

He was the longest-serving Prime Minister of AJK.

He had been elected President in 1978, a position he held until 1988. In 1985, he was elected prime minister of AJK and served until 1990.

On 25 July 2001, he had been sworn in as prime minister of AJK for a second time, serving another five-year term.

