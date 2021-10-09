‘It was all Ayesha’s plan’: Rambo claims innocence in Minar-e-Pakistan assault case after arrest (VIDEO)

LAHORE – TikToker Ayesha Akram’s partner Rambo claimed innocence saying it was not his decision to take the social media sensation to Minar-e-Pakistan after cops apprehended him for 'blackmailing' the victim.

The development came following the volte-face statement from Ayesha Akram who alleged her partner, Rambo, for the entire episode on Independence eve.

According to Rambo’s preliminary statement, he negated taking Ayesha to the park saying it was not his decision. In a video statement, the accused said it was the charged mob that molested and manhandled the TikTok star. Narrating his side of the story, he mentioned that he took Ayesha Akram out from Minar e Pakistan with great difficulty, and ended up getting behind bars for ‘saving the girl’.

At the end of the clip, Rambo mentioned that another guy was supposed to visit Minar e Pakistan with Ayesha however he canceled the plan at the last minute due to his brother’s demise.

Punjab police took the action following Ayesha Akram’s complaint in which she alleged Rambo for blackmailing her. She also mentioned giving Rs1 million to Rambo, who runs a ‘TikTok gang’.

Police on Friday apprehended seven people including Amir Sohail aka Rambo during separate raids in the provincial capital. Cops also conducted a raid to arrest a man named Badshah, in Rawalpindi, however, he managed to escape.

According to the complaint, Rambo had planned to go to Iqbal Park on Independence Day. He and his colleagues also filmed some immoral videos of her.

Earlier, the TikToker claimed that Rambo belonged to a humble family and she supported him financially and treated him like a younger brother.

It all started on August 14, when Ayesha along with her companions was allegedly harassed and manhandled by a mob in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

The victim stated in her complaint that she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan along with her friends when a charged mob of around 400 people attacked them.

She alleged that the mob molested her and tossed her in the air and she stripped in public. Ayesha also alleged that her gold ornaments, cash, and mobile phone were also snatched by the mob.