PM Imran shares rare picture of his grandfather hosting Quaid-e-Azam in Jalandhar
Web Desk
11:17 AM | 9 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is actively posting family throwback pictures on social media, recently shared a picture of his grandfather who hosted Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Jalandhar – an ancient city in north India.

The premier shared the monochrome picture on a photo-sharing platform with a caption:" My Grandfather hosting Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah sb in Jalandhar.”

The photo was likely to be before the Partition of India. Cricketer turned politician has a connection with Jalandhar as it apparently used to be his maternal grandparent's city.

Khan’s late mother Shaukat Khanum, belonged to Jalandhar where, according to historians, she played a crucial role in establishing Islamia College in the 1940s. Following the partition, Khan’s family headed to Pakistan while the old, colonial-style house, where the premier’s mother was born, still stands in Jalandhar.

In 2004, PM during a visit to the neighboring country visited Jalandhar. Speaking with media persons, he mentioned that his ancestors were based out of Jalandhar for over 600 years before partition.

