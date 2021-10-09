T20 World Cup: National squad allowed training after all players test Covid negative
LAHORE – National cricket team squad has been allowed to train for the upcoming T20 World Cup at National High-Performance Centre as all players tested negative for novel coronavirus.
Reports in local media quoting Pakistan Cricket officials cited that the training sessions will start from Monday. The players underwent Covid testing after entering a bio-secure bubble at a hotel in Lahore.
The Pakistani team will depart to UAE on October 15 to participate in the ICC mega event.
On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board shared the schedule for the Pakistan matches in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup. The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to November 14.
Pakistan is in Group 2 and will open the campaign against India on 24 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Schedule of Pakistan’s matches in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021
24 Oct – Pakistan v India, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
26 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
29 Oct – Pakistan v Afghanistan, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
2 Nov – Pakistan v A2, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abdu Dhabi
7 Nov –Pakistan v B1, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final schedule:
10 Nov – 1st semi-final, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
11 Nov – 2nd semi-final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
14 Nov – Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
