Pakistan’s Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza among umpires officiating T20 World Cup

DUBAI – Among the 16 umpires and four-match referees who will officiate the upcoming T20 World Cup, Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza of Pakistan are included by the ICC.

The selection of a 20-strong group effectively means that there will be neutral umpires for all matches of the 16-team tournament for the first time in the Covid pandemic.

The 45-match mega event includes three umpires, Aleem Dar, Marais Erasmus, and Rod Tucker, who will be officiating in their sixth ICC Men’s T20 World Cups.

T20 World Cup’s first match between Oman and Papua New Guinea will start on October 17. It will be officiated by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena, alongside New Zealand’s Chris Gaffaney.

Earlier, Aleem Dar broke the record of Rudi Koertzen for officiating most ODIs as an on-field umpire. Dar also holds the record of umpiring in most Test matches. He achieved the feat when he officiated in his 132nd match. He has been a part of the ICC’s elite panel of umpires for 16 years.

Cricket World Cup officials

Match Referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Javagal Srinath.

Umpires: Chris Brown, Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Paul Wilson.