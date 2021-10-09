Pakistan’s Sohaib Maqsood ruled out of T20 World Cup with back injury

LAHORE – Pakistan’s middle-order batter Sohaib Maqsood has been ruled out of the upcoming mega event in wake of a back injury he got during the National T20 Cup, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports quoting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials cited the 34-year-old is suffering from a back injury. PCB’s chief medical officer Dr. Najeeb and physio trainer Cliff Deacon examined the injury of the aggressive batsman and advised him to rest, the statement said

He was finding it difficult to walk and was brought to a medical facility for an MRI scan. His replacement will be announced shortly. The deadline for any changes to the T20 World Cup squads is October 10.

Some reports claimed that Pakistan is likely to include experienced campaigner Shoaib Malik in the national squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup however a final decision will be made shortly.

Pakistan already made three changes as Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, and Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, and Azam Khan on Friday.

Meanwhile, the national cricket team squad has been allowed to train for the upcoming T20 World Cup at National High-Performance Centre as all players tested negative for novel coronavirus. The Pakistani team will depart to UAE on October 15 to participate in the ICC mega event.