President Alvi lands in Dubai on two-day visit to UAE
DUBAI – Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a two‑day official visit, where he will meet the top dignitaries and inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.
Reports in local media said UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi received Dr. Alvi at the Al Maktoum International Airport.
Meanwhile, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood were part of the president’s entourage.
UAE force presented a static salute to him while a red carpet was rolled out for the guests. His visit coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.
He will call on leading investors, businessmen, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of information technology companies, and media persons and is also scheduled to interact with members of the Pakistani community.
This visit coincides with 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.
Reports cited that President will be the chief guest at the initiatives launched by the government to facilitate the expatriates.
Both countries enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and cultural affinities. The Middle Eastern state is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a major source of investments in the region.
