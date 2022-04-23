Pakistani philanthropist Dr Amjad Saqib nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2022

09:55 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
Pakistani philanthropist Dr Amjad Saqib nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2022
LAHORE - Pakistani philanthropist and founder of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for his extraordinary contributions to the eradication of poverty in the South Asian country.

Last year in August, Dr. Saqib was conferred with Ramon Magsaysay Award in recognition of his services for the society. 

Dr. Saqib is a development professional and a former civil servant who founded Akhuwat in 2001. The organization is now the largest interest free microfinance institution in the world and works in collaboration with state and civil society.

He is also a recipient of Point of light award by Queen Elizabeth, Best entrepreneur of 2018 by Schwab Foundation and World Economic Forum, Life Time Achievement Award, 2014 by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Thomson Reuters and Sitara i Imtiaz by President of Pakistan.

