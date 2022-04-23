Pakistani philanthropist Dr Amjad Saqib nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2022
Share
LAHORE - Pakistani philanthropist and founder of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for his extraordinary contributions to the eradication of poverty in the South Asian country.
Last year in August, Dr. Saqib was conferred with Ramon Magsaysay Award in recognition of his services for the society.
Dr. Saqib is a development professional and a former civil servant who founded Akhuwat in 2001. The organization is now the largest interest free microfinance institution in the world and works in collaboration with state and civil society.
He is also a recipient of Point of light award by Queen Elizabeth, Best entrepreneur of 2018 by Schwab Foundation and World Economic Forum, Life Time Achievement Award, 2014 by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Thomson Reuters and Sitara i Imtiaz by President of Pakistan.
PM Imran congratulates Dr Amjad Saqib for ... 10:49 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Akhuwat Foundation founder Dr Amjad Saqib, for getting ...
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- US welcomes NSC statement ruling out ‘foreign conspiracy’ in ...12:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
-
- Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in terrorists' firing from ...11:27 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz expresses concerns as Pakistan reports first polio case in ...11:04 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Over 80,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj 2022 as Saudi Arabia announces ...10:28 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snap06:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Yashma Gill thanks fans who gifted her 'Ghilaf-e-Kaaba' in Makkah05:40 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Hareem Farooq and Aagha Ali pair up for an upcoming Eid telefilm04:38 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022