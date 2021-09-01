PM Imran congratulates Dr Amjad Saqib for receiving Asia's 'Nobel Prize'
PM Imran congratulates Dr Amjad Saqib for receiving Asia's 'Nobel Prize'
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Akhuwat Foundation founder Dr Amjad Saqib, for getting this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award, popularly known as the "Asian Nobel Prize".

In a tweet, the premier said: “We are proud of Dr Amjad Saqib's achievement as we move forward in creating a welfare state based on Riasat-e-Madina Model”.

The Pakistani philanthropist has received the prestigious award for his extraordinary contributions to the eradication of poverty in the South Asian country.

Dr. Saqib is a development professional and a former civil servant who founded Akhuwat in 2001. The organization is now the largest interest free microfinance institution in the world and works in collaboration with state and civil society.

His NGO has reportedly disbursed more than 4.5 million interest-free loans amounting to PKR 128 Billion to over 3 million families across Pakistan to help its beneficiaries to become socially and financially included members of society.

