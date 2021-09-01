‘Manzil’ – ISPR releases another video ahead of Defence Day
RAWALPINDI – Inter Services Public Relations has released another short video to pay tribute to the martyrs in connection with the Defence Day to be observed on Monday (September 6).
The military’s media wing shared the video on Twitter, giving it caption as: “Pakistan Army salutes to all martyrs, Ghazis and their relatives who rendered sacrifices for the homeland”.
DG ISPR Gen Babar Iftikhar said, “Martyrs are our pride”.
The emotional video’s plot revolves around a PAF pilot, who has embraced martyrdom. The clip begins with the title “Manzil”.
Defence & Martyrs’ Day— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 1, 2021
شُہداء، غازیوں اوراُن سے جُڑے تمام رِشتوں کو سَلام
شُہدائے پاکستان، ہمارا فَخر#6September#ShuhadaKoSalam pic.twitter.com/aNWudPIy4K
Earlier, the DG ISPR announced that this year's Defence and Martyrs' Day theme was ‘Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to the ghazis and Shaheeds’.
Major General Babar Iftikhar also revealed that the ceremony for this year would be held under strict COVID protocols with full national zeal and fervour.
