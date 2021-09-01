‘Manzil’ – ISPR releases another video ahead of Defence Day
Web Desk
11:30 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
‘Manzil’ – ISPR releases another video ahead of Defence Day
Share

RAWALPINDI – Inter Services Public Relations has released another short video to pay tribute to the martyrs in connection with the Defence Day to be observed on Monday (September 6).

The military’s media wing shared the video on Twitter, giving it caption as: “Pakistan Army salutes to all martyrs, Ghazis and their relatives who rendered sacrifices for the homeland”.

DG ISPR Gen Babar Iftikhar said, “Martyrs are our pride”.

The emotional video’s plot revolves around a PAF pilot, who has embraced martyrdom. The clip begins with the title “Manzil”.

Earlier, the DG ISPR announced that this year's Defence and Martyrs' Day theme was ‘Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to the ghazis and Shaheeds’.

Major General Babar Iftikhar also revealed that the ceremony for this year would be held under strict COVID protocols with full national zeal and fervour.

ISPR pays tribute to martyrs, families ahead of ... 05:31 PM | 29 Aug, 2021

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has paid rich tributes to martyrs, war veterans, and all their relatives ...

More From This Category
Prominent Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani passes ...
11:08 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
PM Imran congratulates Dr Amjad Saqib for ...
10:49 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Pakistan Navy wraps us Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII ...
10:28 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Dutch FM arrives in Pakistan; UK Foreign ...
08:57 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
08:37 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Pakistan gets Ramon Magsaysay award Asia's ...
08:16 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas and Wahaj Ali to star in an upcoming web series
05:45 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr