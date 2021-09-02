Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 September 2021
Web Desk
08:40 AM | 2 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 113,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,285 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,130.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Karachi PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Islamabad PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Peshawar PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Quetta PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Sialkot PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Attock PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Gujranwala PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Jehlum PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Multan PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Bahawalpur PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Gujrat PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Nawabshah PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Chakwal PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Hyderabad PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Nowshehra PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Sargodha PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Faisalabad PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515
Mirpur PKR 113,600 PKR 1,515

