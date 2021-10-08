President Alvi inaugurates Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi will embark on two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, where he will inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020.

Dubai Expo 2020 is the largest and most diverse exhibition in the region with participation from 192 countries, multilateral organizations and businesses. The Expo commenced on first of this month and will last till 31st March of the next year.

Pakistan Pavilion in the Expo 2020, considered the largest outside the country, with the theme "Hidden Treasure", showcases the unexplored and undiscovered riches of Pakistan.

During his stay, the President will also meet UAE dignitaries, leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of IT companies and media, and also interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE.

The visit coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy close fraternal relations, deep rooted in common faith and cultural affinities.

The UAE is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

UAE is also Pakistan's prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors and around 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE contributed remittances of more than six billion dollars in the last financial year.

Frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates play a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties and close cooperation.