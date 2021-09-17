President Alvi promulgates tax laws comprising new penalties for non-filers

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Friday promulgated new tax laws, empowering the authorities to disconnect mobile phones/SIMS, electricity and gas connections of persons who are required to file tax returns but fail to appear on the Active Taxpayer List (ATL).

The president promulgated the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021 for allowing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to share its data with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) with the objective to broaden the tax net.

NADRA shall share its records and any information available or held by it with the Board, as per the ordinance.

The ordinance contains strict penalties for persons who do not file tax returns. A penalty of Rs 1,000/- per day of default has been included in the Ordinance.

The government has also increased the amount of penalty for tier-1 retailers who are not integrated with the FBR and imposed an additional advance tax on rates ranging from 5% to 35% on professionals using domestic electricity connections.

The Ordinance identifies professionals as accountants, lawyers, doctors, dentists, health professionals, engineers, architects, IT professionals, tutors, trainers, and other persons engaged in the provision of services.

Moreover, the government has excluded steel and edible oil sectors from the charge of further tax.

The Tax Laws (Third) Amendment Ordinance 2021 has provided the right of appeal to importers against valuation ruling with the FBR Member Customs Policy.