Web Desk
04:12 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Alka Yagnik super excited for Imran Abbas's new drama serial 'Amanat'
Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

Riding high on the success of his drama serials, the handsome actor is blessed with vocal talent too and has proven that his skills are not limited to acting only.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor is gearing up for his comeback to the small screen and he took to Instagram to share the teasers of his upcoming drama Amanat which is getting applause.

One particular praise stood out from the crowd, and this one came straight from across the border. Veteran Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik could not contain her excitement as she impatiently waited for the drama to be released.

“When When When?”, she commented. Replying to her, Imran said, “in a couple of weeks, looking forward to your feedback”

The Thora sa Haq actor shares a beautiful friendship bond with the Indian singer and earlier we saw an adorable exchange of compliments when Imran sang Alka’s song while driving to Swat.

On the work front, Imran is all set to star in the drama serial Tumhare Husn ke Naam alongside Saba Qamar and Asad Siddiqui.

