Malala proud of Angelina Jolie for writing a book for children

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is proud of UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie for her book on children’s rights titled 'Know Your Rights and Claim Them'.

Turning to Instagram, Yousafzai shared a picture with the Maleficent star and expressed her happiness over Jolie's recent endeavour.

Sharing a portrait with Angelina, Malala wrote about how proud she is of the actor for penning a book on the following topic that requires immediate attention.

"Children make up almost one-third of the world's population. Just like adults, children have rights."

“I'm proud of my friend Angelina Jolie and Amnesty [International] for writing Know Your Rights, a book to give children the knowledge they need to stand up to injustice in their own lives and around the world.”

Malala continued, emphasising the importance of children’s rights, “To the children and young people who are reading this: You have rights that are equal in status to that of any adult. No one has the right to harm you, to silence you, to tell you what to think or believe, to treat you as if you don’t matter, or to prevent you from participating fully in society.”, she concluded.

On the other hand, the Eternals star explained during a promotional interview with The Guardian why she wrote the book. She wanted children to understand when their rights were being violated.