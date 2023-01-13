Gwadar rights leader Hidayatur Rehman arrested after weeks of clashes

QUETTA – Police in Balochistan’s Gwadar city on Friday arrested a rights leader, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman and two others after weeks of violent clashes in the coastal town that also claimed the life of a policeman.

In late December, clashes erupted between the protesters and police officials when the supporters of the Rehman’s Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) staged a sit-in on a main road against the arrest of 18 members, who were protesting against illegal trawling, unnecessary check-posts and lack of basic facilities.

The clashes resulted in the killing of a police constable in the town. Later, police booked Maulana Hidayatur Rehman and others in the murder case. The movement’s chief was facing charges of provoking people of Gwadar to violence.

The police arrested Rehman and two others from inside the premises of a court in Gwadar. Reports said the HDT chief went into hiding after the clashes and he announced to surrender himself before authorities last week.

Meanwhile, The Balochistan Bar Council has announced a boycott of all court proceedings on Jan 14 to protest arrest of Hidayatur Rehman.