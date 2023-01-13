Search

SRK reveals interesting details about 'first girlfriend', income in Twitter exchange

Web Desk 10:21 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
Source: SRK (Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar not just in India but across the globe. While the 57-year-old star is a devoted family man, fans have been guessing for decades what his dating history would look like.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star is among those few stars who have maintained a fine status with no controversies around his love life.

In an exclusive session that runs with the trend #AskSRK, Shah Rukh revealed that Gauri Khan is his first girlfriend and that he has never been in any relationship ever before.

A Twitter user with the handle @Akashactt asked King Khan, “@iamsrk who is your first girlfriend? #AskSRK.”

The Zero actor responded with simple three words, “My wife Gauri”, making us believe there's a reason he is called the king of romance.  

Another fan asked him about his Pathaan fee. To this, SRK left a hilarious reply. He wrote, "Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein"

Fondly called King Khan, SRK has not had a big release in the past four years, but that does not stop him from bagging a top spot on the list of the wealthiest actors in the world.

According to the ‘Richest Actors in the World' list released by the World of Statistics on Twitter on Sunday, SRK was featured as the only Indian actor on the list with a $770 million or INR6,306 crores net worth.

The list was topped by American comedian and actor Jerry who has a net worth of $1 billion. Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, George Clooney and Robert De Niro rounded off the top eight.

On the work front, Khan is currently working on different projects, including Pathaan, Jawan, Tiger 3 and Dunki. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan' is out now 

