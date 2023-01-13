WATCH - Tuba Anwar gets candid about marriage and future plans

Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Syeda Tuba Anwar, who rose to prominence from her turbulent marriage to the late televangelist and Islamic scholar Aamir Liaquat Hussain, steals the spotlight every now and then due to her acting career and social media presence.
Although Anwar has been quite active on social media platforms, she rarely sheds light upon her marriage to Hussain and the couple's subsequent divorce due to irrevocable differences. During a recent podcast, the 27-year-old rising star revealed her future plans related to marriage and career.
Anwar and Hussain's marriage came as a shock for everyone. Hussain had previously been married but announced his second marriage out of the blue. Although Anwar was initially scrutinized, she later propelled into the limelight as the duo was seen on different channels in Ramadan transmissions. When things went south for the couple with rumors of separation circulating, Anwar confirmed the news of their separation which was followed by Hussain announcing his third marriage to Dania Shah.
The Yeh Ishq Samjh Na Aye starrer actress also revealed how she faced the "homewrecker" label from netizens and Hussain's family as well.
In a recent podcast, The Kult with Obaid Atique, the Bichoo actress suggested that she had a rather bitter experience the first time she tied the knot as she was younger but is now particular about what she wants before getting hitched again. Although the Bharaas actress confirmed that she would remarry sometime later in her life, she wants to focus on herself right now and heal.
On the work front, Anwar was seen in Bharaas, Yeh Ishq Samjh Na Aye and Bichoo.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.90
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.95
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,300 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,870. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.