WATCH - Tuba Anwar gets candid about marriage and future plans

Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Syeda Tuba Anwar, who rose to prominence from her turbulent marriage to the late televangelist and Islamic scholar Aamir Liaquat Hussain, steals the spotlight every now and then due to her acting career and social media presence.

Although Anwar has been quite active on social media platforms, she rarely sheds light upon her marriage to Hussain and the couple's subsequent divorce due to irrevocable differences. During a recent podcast, the 27-year-old rising star revealed her future plans related to marriage and career.

Anwar and Hussain's marriage came as a shock for everyone. Hussain had previously been married but announced his second marriage out of the blue. Although Anwar was initially scrutinized, she later propelled into the limelight as the duo was seen on different channels in Ramadan transmissions. When things went south for the couple with rumors of separation circulating, Anwar confirmed the news of their separation which was followed by Hussain announcing his third marriage to Dania Shah.

The Yeh Ishq Samjh Na Aye starrer actress also revealed how she faced the "homewrecker" label from netizens and Hussain's family as well.

In a recent podcast, The Kult with Obaid Atique, the Bichoo actress suggested that she had a rather bitter experience the first time she tied the knot as she was younger but is now particular about what she wants before getting hitched again. Although the Bharaas actress confirmed that she would remarry sometime later in her life, she wants to focus on herself right now and heal.

On the work front, Anwar was seen in Bharaas, Yeh Ishq Samjh Na Aye and Bichoo.