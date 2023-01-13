India's Telugu film industry bags first ever Golden Globe Award

Congratulations are in order for India's Telugu film industry as the highest-budgeted film RRR's musical score helped the film secure its first-ever Golden Globe Award.

This is the first time for the Telugu entertainment fraternity to bag a prestigious international award.

The film's musical number, Naatu Naatu, won in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu is a four-and-a-half-minute song featuring Rama Charan and Jr NTR. The song, composed by MM Keeravani, is sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

During his acceptance speech, the composer Keeravani felt “overwhelmed” with the honor and thanked several members of his team as well as RRR writer and director SS Rajamouli “for his constant trust in my work and support”.

INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! ????????????????????????#NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . ???????????? #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/LXHZqhmNaY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023

The team behind the song spoke to BBC Telugu suggesting that the choreographer Prem Rakshit composed nearly 95 dance steps for the song taking about 19 months to finalize. The song was shot in front of the Mariinsky Palace in Ukraine, a gorgeous sea-blue structure of baroque architecture, taking "enjoyment and joy" to a new level.

"Rajamouli told me that he wanted a song in which both the actors compete with each other and dance. I told him that you can write whatever you want but the song should create excitement and enthusiasm about the dance moves of the lead actors, the song's composer, Keeravani, told BBC Telugu.

RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the Golden Globes but Argentina, 1985 ended up taking the award.

RRR - which stands for Rise, Roar, Revolt - is directed by S. S. Rajamouli, and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. RRR was made on a budget of INR 550 crore ($72 million), making it the most expensive Indian film to date. The film was released on 25 March 2022.