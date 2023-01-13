Search

Saboor Ali oozes royalty in latest bridal couture photo shoot

Noor Fatima 10:55 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
Saboor Ali oozes royalty in latest bridal couture photo shoot
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)

Lollywood's style icon and actress Saboor Aly is a force to be reckoned with.

Having amassed millions of fans and followers for her ethereal beauty and acting prowess, the Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain actress has cemented herself as one of the prominent figures in the drama and fashion industry.

While Aly's sartorial choices serve as an inspiration for her admirers, the 27-year-old actress aces being the muse for many leading fashion brands. In her recent Instagram post, the Mr. Shamim actress shared scintillating pictures from her latest haute couture bridal photo shoot.

Serving as a muse for Zaib & Zeeshan's recent wedding couture 'Mehtab,' Aly's dress incorporated heavenly hand-embellished compositions on luxurious organza fabric rendered in a dark Green, Ice Blue, and Jazzberry shade. The subtle hints of tilla, zari, and Kiran created a magical composition, accompanied by a hand-embellished lustrous dupatta with floral patterns.

Stitched and finished with love, the Parizaad diva's glamourous dress offered a symphony of luxury and delicacy, bringing out sophistication through an amalgamation of style and intricate tailored techniques. Blending the scintillating details and beautifully rendered spectrums of hues together.

On the work front, Aly was last seen in Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar and Mushkil.

Saboor Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

