Saboor Ali oozes royalty in latest bridal couture photo shoot

Lollywood's style icon and actress Saboor Aly is a force to be reckoned with.
Having amassed millions of fans and followers for her ethereal beauty and acting prowess, the Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain actress has cemented herself as one of the prominent figures in the drama and fashion industry.
While Aly's sartorial choices serve as an inspiration for her admirers, the 27-year-old actress aces being the muse for many leading fashion brands. In her recent Instagram post, the Mr. Shamim actress shared scintillating pictures from her latest haute couture bridal photo shoot.
Serving as a muse for Zaib & Zeeshan's recent wedding couture 'Mehtab,' Aly's dress incorporated heavenly hand-embellished compositions on luxurious organza fabric rendered in a dark Green, Ice Blue, and Jazzberry shade. The subtle hints of tilla, zari, and Kiran created a magical composition, accompanied by a hand-embellished lustrous dupatta with floral patterns.
Stitched and finished with love, the Parizaad diva's glamourous dress offered a symphony of luxury and delicacy, bringing out sophistication through an amalgamation of style and intricate tailored techniques. Blending the scintillating details and beautifully rendered spectrums of hues together.
On the work front, Aly was last seen in Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar and Mushkil.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.90
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.95
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,300 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,870. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
