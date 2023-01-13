Applying for Belgium Working Holiday Visa? This detailed guide is a must read

BRUSSELS - Belgium is known for its quality of chocolates besides having more than one language of communication within the country.
The country is also famous due to its political role regarding the European Union as it is home to the European Union (EU) commission and Parliament. If you are also interested in history, architecture and have interest in global affairs, you can relocate to Belgium on a Working Holiday Visa as under:
The Belgium Working Holiday Visa is what can serve your purpose as you can work in the country on this visa type. This type of visa is issued to qualified professionals and is valid for one year.
It must be kept in mind that all the activities you perform under this visa must comply with the requirements listed on the visa. The basic aim behind offering this visa is to allow qualified professionals enjoy Belgium and explore the country and its culture besides working. All candidates who secure this visa can work part-time with any employer they want.
Eligible Countries
Citizens from across the world are not eligible to apply for this visa. Only the following countries have agreed with the Belgium Government for Working Holiday Visa which means citizens of these countries can apply for the Working Holiday Visa:
Australia
Canada
New Zealand
South Korea
Taiwan
Benefits of Belgium Working Holiday Visa
The Working Visa of Belgium offers you diverse oppurtunities which include:
Living in Belgium for one year
Working for any company or employer for up to six months
Participating in any course
Leaving or re-entering the country as many times as one wants till the validity of the visa
Belgium Working Holiday Visa Requirements
Following are the requirements for the Working Holiday Visa:
The primary objective must be to travel to Belgium while the secondary motive must be working
The age limit for the visa type is is 18 to 30 years
The applicants must be single or married but have no children
All applicants must have a valid passport
All applicants must have a return ticket or at least enough money to buy the ticket
All applicants must be applying for the first time for the Working Holiday Visa
All applicants must present a good health certificate assigned by the Belgium embassy designated physician
All applicants must be clean in terms of criminal record
Things to keep in mind
It is to be clarified that besides the requirements mentioned above, all applicants must arrive in Belgium within 3 months of the visa issuance date.
Moreover, applicants must register within eight days of arrival with the local administration or City Hall (commune or gemeente). After registration, a residence card will be issued, which you must keep with you in all conditions to travel freely in Schengen Area cants must have at least EUR 2,500 for living expenses in Belgium.
How to Apply for Working Holiday Visa?
The nationals of Canada can apply for the visa by filling out an application form online at: https://visaonweb.diplomatie.be/en. The applicants can decide they will send application file by mail or hand it in person in Montreal.
The applicants can make an appointment on visaonweb to apply in person or disregard the functionality “make an appointment” if they choose to send your application by registered mail. Finally, the process on visaonweb should be completed.
The application form should then be printed and date should be mentioned and signed. Then, all the documents listed below should be attached to your form.
The final step is mailing your application package to the Consulate General by registered or secured mail (FedEx, UPS, Purolator…), or apply in person on the set appointment date.
The documents needed are:
A statement of intent
Proof of payment of the administrative fee
Payment of the Consular fees (280 $)
Two recent pictures
Passport
Application Form
Police Check
Medical certificate
Proof of sufficient funds
Ability to return
Medical insurance
A return envelop
So, if you are applying for the Working Holiday Visa, go explore the country let us know how was your experience.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|237.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269
|271
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|304
|307
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170
|171.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|183
|184.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
