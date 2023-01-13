Search

Immigration

Applying for Belgium Working Holiday Visa? This detailed guide is a must read

Web Desk 10:58 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
Applying for Belgium Working Holiday Visa? This detailed guide is a must read
Source: Greatdays Travel Group

BRUSSELS - Belgium is known for its quality of chocolates besides having more than one language of communication within the country.

The country is also famous due to its political role regarding the European Union as it is home to the European Union (EU) commission and Parliament. If you are also interested in history, architecture and have interest in global affairs, you can relocate to Belgium on a Working Holiday Visa as under:

The Belgium Working Holiday Visa is what can serve your purpose as you can work in the country on this visa type. This type of visa is issued to qualified professionals and is valid for one year.

It must be kept in mind that all the activities you perform under this visa must comply with the requirements listed on the visa. The basic aim behind offering this visa is to allow qualified professionals enjoy Belgium and explore the country and its culture besides working.  All candidates who secure this visa can work part-time with any employer they want.

Eligible Countries 

Citizens from across the world are not eligible to apply for this visa. Only the following countries have agreed with the Belgium Government for Working Holiday Visa which means citizens of these countries can apply for the Working Holiday Visa:

Australia

Canada

New Zealand

South Korea

Taiwan

Benefits of Belgium Working Holiday Visa

The Working Visa of Belgium offers you diverse oppurtunities which include: 

Living in Belgium for one year

Working for any company or employer for up to six months

Participating in any course

Leaving or re-entering the country as many times as one wants till the validity of the visa

Belgium Working Holiday Visa Requirements

Following are the requirements for the Working Holiday Visa:

The primary objective must be to travel to Belgium while the secondary motive must be working

The age limit for the visa type is is 18 to 30 years

The applicants must be single or married  but have no children

All applicants must have a valid passport

All applicants must have a return ticket or at least enough money to buy the ticket

All applicants must be applying for the first time for the Working Holiday Visa

All applicants must present a good health certificate assigned by the Belgium embassy designated physician

All applicants must be clean in terms of criminal record

Things to keep in mind

It is to be clarified that besides the requirements mentioned above, all applicants must arrive in Belgium within 3 months of the visa issuance date.

Moreover, applicants must register within eight days of arrival with the local administration or City Hall (commune or gemeente). After registration, a residence card will be issued, which you must keep with you in all conditions to travel freely in Schengen Area cants must have at least EUR 2,500 for living expenses in Belgium.

How to Apply for Working Holiday Visa?

The nationals of Canada can apply for the visa by filling out an application form online at: https://visaonweb.diplomatie.be/en. The applicants can decide they will send application file by mail or hand it in person in Montreal. 

The applicants can make an appointment on visaonweb to apply in person or disregard the functionality “make an appointment” if they choose to send your application by registered mail. Finally, the process on visaonweb should be completed. 

The application form should then be printed and date should be mentioned and signed. Then, all the documents listed below should be attached to your form.

The final step is mailing your application package to the Consulate General by registered or secured mail (FedEx, UPS, Purolator…), or apply in person on the set appointment date.

The documents needed are:

A statement of intent

Proof of payment of the administrative fee

Payment of the Consular fees (280 $)

Two recent pictures

Passport

Application Form

Police Check

Medical certificate

Proof of sufficient funds

Ability to return

Medical insurance

A return envelop

So, if you are applying for the Working Holiday Visa, go explore the country let us know how was your experience. 

Immigration

Planning to do Hajj in 2023? Covid, Influenza vaccination is a must!

06:09 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Dubai offers video conferencing service for visa applications

07:46 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

US expands interview waiver eligibility for visa holders in Pakistan

11:58 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Travelling outside Saudi Arabia? Here's all you need to know about exit/re-entry visa

08:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

UAE Golden Visa: Dubai issues 69 percent more permits in 2022

07:21 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Applying for UK Visa? Here's a list of required documents for your visa application

06:39 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Applying for Belgium Working Holiday Visa? This detailed guide is a ...

10:58 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 13, 2023

07:45 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 237.9
Euro EUR 269 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 304 307
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.5
Australian Dollar AUD 170 171.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 183 184.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: