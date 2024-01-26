Search

Immigration

Canada asks Palestinians to give details about their scars in visa application form

Web Desk
02:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
Canada asks Palestinians to give details about their scars in visa application form

TORONTO - The government of Canada is under fire for asking the Palestinians about minute details of the sufferings they are being subjected to by the violence currently ensuing in the region.

The government of Canada had announced to give temporary visas to those in the war-torn region through their family members residing in Canada.

What prompted the criticism was the number of visas allowed in this regard as the authorities restricted it to merely 1000.

In a fresh discovery, it has been revealed that the government of Canada is also asking the visa seekers to list details of any scars or injuries that required medical attention, including how they sustained them.

Although the visa applications are laborious and comprehensive, Canada's government has somewhat taken it to the next level by asking for detailed employment history going back to age 16, as well as links to social media accounts and a list of all in-laws of the Palestinians seeking visas.

Canada announced the temporary resident visa programme on January 9, three months after the war in Gaza began and the cap on the number of visas triggered concerns though the government has stated that the limit was not non-negotiable.

As far as the number of visas is concerned, a spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said the program “expires once 1,000 applications have been accepted into processing or one year after the public policy comes into effect, whichever comes first”.

 “IRCC continues to be flexible as we assess the situation, including the volumes of applications received and the ability to facilitate eligible family members to leave Gaza and reach a safe third country,” the spokesman was quoted as saying by Al-Jazeera.

Though the latest data is not available, figures from January 16 confirm that Canada was processing 144 applications, though none had been finalized. 

The government is also reiterating that it is still not guaranteed whether the Palestinians will be able to leave Gaza or not in the backdrop of the violence that has left over 25,000 people dead to this day. 

The United Nations and other international players are repeatedly calling for a ceasefire; however, the authorities in Israel are moving on with their plan unhindered.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

03:13 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Ghana to go completely visa-free but not for everyone: Details inside

11:55 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Thailand seeks German support for visa-free travel to EU

11:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

PIA loses another 'asset' to Canada

02:16 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

China inks visa-free agreement with another Asian country: Details ...

03:16 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Another country to enjoy visa-free travel to UAE

11:35 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

China to allow visa-free entry to another country: Details inside

Immigration

12:49 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

UAE resumes issuance of work permits for Pakistan after suspension

10:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Canadian court set to decide ban against adoptions from Pakistan: ...

02:33 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan to install state-of-the-art machines at airports

09:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pak-Afghan border reopens as visa dispute over

12:38 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Financial Adviser finally submits plan for PIA's privatization

Advertisement

Latest

05:18 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

How to online check list of housing societies declared illegal by LDA?

Gold & Silver Rate

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 26 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 281.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.55 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.92 751.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 29.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.4 917.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 726.5 734.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 320.8 323.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: