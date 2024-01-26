Search

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
Gold prices go up in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward trend on Friday in line with rising international prices a day after it registered significant decline.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola gold price went up by Rs400 to settle at Rs214,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs342 to close at Rs183,642 in domestic market of Pakistan.

In international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $5 to reach $2,020 per ounce.

A day earlier, the gold prices moved down after back-to-back hikes as the precious metal prices lost shine.

The price of yellow metal hovered at Rs213,800 per tola after a single-day drop of Rs1,400 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold witnessed a single drop of drop of Rs1,200 and was being sold at Rs183,300. For 22-karat, the 10 gram price stands at Rs168,024.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 26 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 281.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.55 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.92 751.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 29.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.4 917.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 726.5 734.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 320.8 323.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

