Gold prices go up in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward trend on Friday in line with rising international prices a day after it registered significant decline.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola gold price went up by Rs400 to settle at Rs214,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs342 to close at Rs183,642 in domestic market of Pakistan.

In international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $5 to reach $2,020 per ounce.

A day earlier, the gold prices moved down after back-to-back hikes as the precious metal prices lost shine.

The price of yellow metal hovered at Rs213,800 per tola after a single-day drop of Rs1,400 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold witnessed a single drop of drop of Rs1,200 and was being sold at Rs183,300. For 22-karat, the 10 gram price stands at Rs168,024.