Gold prices see slight decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday amid declining global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewllers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs500 to close at Rs241,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs429 to settle at Rs207,047 in local market.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola in Pakistan.

A day earlier, the price of gold per tola reached Rs242,000, marking a single-day gain of Rs500.

The price for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429, selling at Rs207,476, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).