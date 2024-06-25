Search

Gold & Silver

Gold prices see slight decline in Pakistan

02:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2024
Gold prices see slight decline in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday amid declining global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewllers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs500 to close at Rs241,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs429 to settle at Rs207,047 in local market.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola in Pakistan.

A day earlier, the price of gold per tola reached Rs242,000, marking a single-day gain of Rs500.

The price for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429, selling at Rs207,476, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 June 2024

Gold & Silver

02:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decline in Pakistan

11:15 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan sees Rs500 increase per tola

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

08:48 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Latest gold price on 22 June 2024

06:27 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Gold prices reach record high of Rs. 1600 per tola in Pakistan

04:15 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

03:27 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Honda CD 70 easy installment plan with 0% markup [June 2024]

Gold & Silver

02:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 351.45
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.95 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.58 748.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 39.91 40.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.74 916.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.38 172.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 72.95 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 311.53 314.03
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: