Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 February 2021
Web Desk
08:00 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs106,400 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 91,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 83,600 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 97,535 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Karachi PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Islamabad PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Peshawar PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Quetta PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Sialkot PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Attock PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Gujranwala PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Jehlum PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Multan PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Bahawalpur PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Gujrat PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Nawabshah PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Chakwal PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Hyderabad PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Nowshehra PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Sargodha PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Faisalabad PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420
Mirpur PKR 106,400 PKR 1,420

