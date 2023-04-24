American Airlines plane makes emergency landing as engine catches fire

OHIO - The engine of an American Airlines flight caught fire shortly after take-off Sunday morning, creating panic amongst the passengers who were on board.

The fire ignited after a bird strike, forcing pilots to turn around and land the plane back at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

As per airport officials, flight 1958 landed safely and no one was injured in the incident; the airport was shut down temporarily while the plane returned for the emergency landing but the number of passengers could not be confirmed.

The plane was Phoenix-bound when birds struck the engine and airport officials couldn't say how long the plane was in the air before heading back to the Columbus airport. Investigations have been launched into the incident.

The incidents regarding bird strike are common in almost every part of the world and mostly happen as airports are now surrounded by housing societies and towns. This incident comes days after another engine caught fire during take-off from the Charlotte Douglas Airport in North Carolina but fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.