Search

Immigration

Qatar to establish two more visa centres in Pakistan

Web Desk 09:59 PM | 8 Feb, 2023
Qatar to establish two more visa centres in Pakistan
Source: Photo by Jeffry Surianto

ISLAMABAD – Qatar would be opening two more visa centres in Pakistan which would help visa aspirants to a large extent, it has emerged.

Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Sheikh Saud Bin Ab­dul Rahman Al Thani confirmed yesterday that Qatar’s Min­istry of Interior had approved two more visa centres for Pakistan that would be established soon.

The en­voy met Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi to discuss the matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the Ambas­sador expressed the desire to create more employment opportunities for Pakistani talent in Qatar. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan has full capacity to meet the manpower demand of Qatar and wished to make the immigration process more transparent and faster for meeting up the targets.

“It is the need of hour to transform the relationship be­tween the two countries into a solid economic part­nership,” the minister added.

Both the dignitaries also discussed bilateral relations, creating more em­ployment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar and issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

They also reiterated the commitment to jointly work to cement bilateral cooperation. Federal Minis­ter Sajid Hussain Turi also congratulated Qatar for hosting the FIFA World Cup recently.

Turi was of the opinion that sports activities like FIFA promote international peace. On the other hand, Qatari ambassador appreci­ated Pakistani security forces for providing foolproof security during the event.

Pakistanis val­ued its bilateral relations with Qatar and considered it as their home, Turi added.

UAE reveals registration dates for aspiring Hajj pilgrims

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

EU travel to be seamless as Schengen visa application likely to be digitized

10:22 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Malaysia Work Visa: This guide helps selecting the best work permit

08:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Norway Work Visa: Here's the guide on how to get permit and settle in Norway

10:49 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Pakistan mulls imposition of excise duty on purchase of air tickets

07:05 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Japan work visa explained: Procedure, necessary documents, fee and processing time

10:24 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

15% tax on airline tickets proposed as Pakistan eyes IMF deal

07:26 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pak Suzuki puts break on production again amid dollar crunch

10:43 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th February  2023

09:05 AM | 8 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.9 280.15
Euro EUR 296.12 296.74
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.78 332.48
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.06 75.36
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.48 73.79
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.71
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.41
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.

The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.

On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-registers-gains-against-dollar-amid-imf-talks

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: