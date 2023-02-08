Qatar to establish two more visa centres in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Qatar would be opening two more visa centres in Pakistan which would help visa aspirants to a large extent, it has emerged.
Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Sheikh Saud Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani confirmed yesterday that Qatar’s Ministry of Interior had approved two more visa centres for Pakistan that would be established soon.
The envoy met Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi to discuss the matters of mutual interest.
During the meeting, the Ambassador expressed the desire to create more employment opportunities for Pakistani talent in Qatar. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan has full capacity to meet the manpower demand of Qatar and wished to make the immigration process more transparent and faster for meeting up the targets.
“It is the need of hour to transform the relationship between the two countries into a solid economic partnership,” the minister added.
Both the dignitaries also discussed bilateral relations, creating more employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar and issues of mutual interest during the meeting.
They also reiterated the commitment to jointly work to cement bilateral cooperation. Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi also congratulated Qatar for hosting the FIFA World Cup recently.
Turi was of the opinion that sports activities like FIFA promote international peace. On the other hand, Qatari ambassador appreciated Pakistani security forces for providing foolproof security during the event.
Pakistanis valued its bilateral relations with Qatar and considered it as their home, Turi added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.
The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.
