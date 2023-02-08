Qatar to establish two more visa centres in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Qatar would be opening two more visa centres in Pakistan which would help visa aspirants to a large extent, it has emerged.

Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Sheikh Saud Bin Ab­dul Rahman Al Thani confirmed yesterday that Qatar’s Min­istry of Interior had approved two more visa centres for Pakistan that would be established soon.

The en­voy met Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi to discuss the matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the Ambas­sador expressed the desire to create more employment opportunities for Pakistani talent in Qatar. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan has full capacity to meet the manpower demand of Qatar and wished to make the immigration process more transparent and faster for meeting up the targets.

“It is the need of hour to transform the relationship be­tween the two countries into a solid economic part­nership,” the minister added.

Both the dignitaries also discussed bilateral relations, creating more em­ployment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar and issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

They also reiterated the commitment to jointly work to cement bilateral cooperation. Federal Minis­ter Sajid Hussain Turi also congratulated Qatar for hosting the FIFA World Cup recently.

Turi was of the opinion that sports activities like FIFA promote international peace. On the other hand, Qatari ambassador appreci­ated Pakistani security forces for providing foolproof security during the event.

Pakistanis val­ued its bilateral relations with Qatar and considered it as their home, Turi added.