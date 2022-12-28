Policeman martyred amid violent protest in Gwadar

PASNI – A policeman was martyred and others suffered injuries as workers of Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman clashed with law-enforcement personnel in the port city located on the southwestern coast of Balochistan.

The unwanted incident occurred near the Syed Hashmi Chowk in Gwadar as Gwadar Rights Movement (GRM) led by Maulana Hidayatur Rehman has been protesting in the port city.

Reports in local media said the agitators demanding the release of their leaders detained by police. Amid the heated situation, unidentified men sprayed bullets on police personnel leaving a cop injured seriously.

The cop identified as Yasir was rushed to the GDA Hospital where he succumbed to the wound. Officials directed for registration of an FIR against Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, who has been on a campaign against the development of the port city.

Meanwhile, the body of the police constable would be brought to Dera Murad Jamali for his last rites.

Civil society members and the citizens of Gwadar condemned the provocation of HDT leaders.

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove has taken notice of the incident and directed the police to register a case against the culprits.