The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

Web Desk 10:42 AM | 28 Dec, 2022
vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has grown into a popular brand among Pakistan's youth in recent years. The year 2022 has been fruitful for the brand as it has constantly been highlighted for all the right reasons. 

Renowned for being a customer-centric and youth-oriented brand, vivo aims to empower its users through meaningful, impactful innovations at all price points. With 80% of its workforce dedicated to research and development, vivo conducts rigorous studies and market research to better understand consumer behaviour and trends — delivering best-suited solutions that meet the expanding aspirations of young-age consumers, making it a market leader in the country.

This year, vivo sponsored FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and was the Official Smartphone for the tournament as well. Moreover, vivo organized the Visual Creator Short Film Contest to give new zeal to the aspiring young cinematographers of the country to follow their dreams and showcase their journey for everyone to see. 

Additionally, vivo also focused on giving back and helping the local communities in Pakistan as the brand recently donated 10 million rupees to The Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund 2022 because of the drastic monsoon rains that affected more than 33 million people in the region. President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, came out to appreciate vivo's stand that will help numerous people in this dire situation.

Eric Kong, CEO at vivo Pakistan said, "Our journey in 2022 has been incredible, and the people of Pakistan have showered vivo with immense love and trust throughout. This year was exciting, inspiring, and full of new opportunities to tailor global advancements for natives. We, at vivo, are fortunate to grab and utilize the opportunity to serve our beloved customers with cutting-edge technology a continuously innovating ground-breaking smartphones. We believe in the BENFEN philosophy of doing the right things, and hence, strive to enrich the lives of our consumers. We will continue to drive consumer-centric innovations, local interest, and a stronger brand connection with our local audiences. Our V and X Series are highly loved because it is backed by intensive market research and insights to deliver advanced camera solutions in a gorgeous smartphone. We are really pleased with our dominant position in the region, all because of our users' affection and continued trust. We promise to continue to upscale our presence to meet the region's evolving demands in upcoming years."

Continuing its drive for innovation and pushing boundaries, vivo has launched various smartphones in Pakistan this year, including X80, V23 series, Y15s, Y21T, Y33T, Y55, Y35, Y22, which were very successful in the region due to their unique and distinguishing features.

vivo smartphones are well received in Pakistan and Google’s annual “Year in Search — Themes and Insights” report for 2022 just verified it. According to the report, three of vivo smartphones, launched this year, are among the top 5 most searched Tech & Gadgets in Pakistan — making vivo V23 5G the most searched smartphone in the country. 

The brand has also created the V1+ chip, a professional imaging chip that delivers professional-level visual enhancement in imaging and enables diverse feature scenarios. The chip is an in-house production of vivo's R&D program. vivo V1+ Chip has a built-in AI system for professional-level visual improvements with features such as AI Video Enhancement. In addition, vivo V1+ Chip can also elevate the visual experience in display and gaming.

One of the best-selling products for vivo this year is from its Y series, the Y55, as it sets new standards for smartphone photography with its triple camera setup that encompasses 50MP rear camera, 2MP Bokeh and 2MP Macro. 

vivo Y55 packs the powerful Snapdragon 680 at its heart along with a 5000mAh battery and 44W FlashCharge — ensuring long hours of usage regardless of how heavy the task is. 

Another top-selling product was V23 5G from vivo V series, as it is the first smartphone in the market to offer color-changing glass on the back that changes its color when exposed to sunlight.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-28/the-incredible-journey-of-vivo-in-2022-1672207018-6444.jpg

vivo V23 5G is also equipped with a luxurious Fluorite AG Glass — providing a glitter finish and a galaxy-like design to the smartphone.

Going forward, vivo aims to keep bringing innovative and gorgeous smartphones with top-notch features to our consumers in Pakistan — satisfying their evolving smartphone needs.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/pk/about-vivo/news 

