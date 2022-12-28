Search

LifestyleViral

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s PDA-filled video invites trolling

Web Desk 11:48 AM | 28 Dec, 2022
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s PDA-filled video invites trolling
Source: iiqraaziz

KARACHI – Pakistani star couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, enjoy the limelight more often than any other celebrity couple and also remained in news over their public display of affection.

Lately, the duo celebrates 3 years of togetherness in a romantic video that is doing rounds on the internet.

The Suno Chanda star on Wednesday shared a clip on her Instagram in which she can be seen kissing Yasir Hussain’s hand, in a heartening gesture that indicates Iqra's admiration for her husband.

“3 years of Togetherness, Love and beautiful Memories. Shayir Kehte hain is shair main, Tumsa Koi Pyara Koi Masoom Nahi Hai, Kya Cheez Ho Tum Khud Tumhain Maloom Nahi Hai,” she wrote borrowing lyrics from Tumsa Koi Pyaara song from 1994 movie Khuddar. 

As the duo can be seen cozying up and sharing lovely moments, the clip does not settle well with keyboard warriors who trolled the couple to share their private moments online.

Many of the demeaning comments pinpointed that it's inappropriate for the couple to share such moments on social platforms. Check some of the reactions: 

Despite these reactions, this Pakistani couple never shies away from dropping pictures from their private life which is either adored by the fans or labelled vulgar.

Iqra Aziz faces severe backlash for wearing short dress

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Karachi intermediate student answers question on Newton's Rings with Ali Zafar’s 'Jhoom', video goes viral

11:54 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Nadia Hussain and Pari Hashmi leave fans rolling with laughter with new video

05:19 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Saniya Shamshad Hussain celebrates Christmas with family

09:30 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Ushna Shah calls out YouTube channel for using her morphed video to make money

10:05 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Saleem Sheikh's daughter Nashmia's dance rehearsal video goes viral

04:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Nida Yasir gets candid about Pakistani actors hiding their relationships

01:45 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s PDA-filled video invites trolling

11:48 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 28, 2022

08:01 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.9 235.05
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 297.5 300.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.8 65.2
Australian Dollar AUD 153.5 154.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.02 606.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.62 167.97
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.70
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: