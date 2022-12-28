Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s PDA-filled video invites trolling

KARACHI – Pakistani star couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, enjoy the limelight more often than any other celebrity couple and also remained in news over their public display of affection.

Lately, the duo celebrates 3 years of togetherness in a romantic video that is doing rounds on the internet.

The Suno Chanda star on Wednesday shared a clip on her Instagram in which she can be seen kissing Yasir Hussain’s hand, in a heartening gesture that indicates Iqra's admiration for her husband.

“3 years of Togetherness, Love and beautiful Memories. Shayir Kehte hain is shair main, Tumsa Koi Pyara Koi Masoom Nahi Hai, Kya Cheez Ho Tum Khud Tumhain Maloom Nahi Hai,” she wrote borrowing lyrics from Tumsa Koi Pyaara song from 1994 movie Khuddar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN???????? (@iiqraaziz)

As the duo can be seen cozying up and sharing lovely moments, the clip does not settle well with keyboard warriors who trolled the couple to share their private moments online.

Many of the demeaning comments pinpointed that it's inappropriate for the couple to share such moments on social platforms. Check some of the reactions:

Despite these reactions, this Pakistani couple never shies away from dropping pictures from their private life which is either adored by the fans or labelled vulgar.