Indian forces gun down another three civilians in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – Indian forces shot dead another three civilians in a fake encounter in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A report in Kashmir Media Service claimed that the three Kashmiri youths were gunned down by the Indian Army in the Sidhra area of the disputed Himalayan valley.

KMS said the three men were travelling in a truck in the Sidhra area, when forces detained them and set up a fake encounter. Later, forces termed the victims as ‘militants’ to justify killing.

New Delhi has deployed hundred and thousands of troops in disputed territory against residents who seeking to contain a resistance movement striving for independence or the disputed region’s merger with Pakistan.