Pakistan

Indian forces gun down another three civilians in occupied Kashmir

Web Desk 12:14 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Indian forces gun down another three civilians in occupied Kashmir
SRINAGAR – Indian forces shot dead another three civilians in a fake encounter in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A report in Kashmir Media Service claimed that the three Kashmiri youths were gunned down by the Indian Army in the Sidhra area of the disputed Himalayan valley.

KMS said the three men were travelling in a truck in the Sidhra area, when forces detained them and set up a fake encounter. Later, forces termed the victims as ‘militants’ to justify killing.

Pakistan’s FM Bilawal Bhutto urges UNSC to implement resolutions on Kashmir issue

New Delhi has deployed hundred and thousands of troops in disputed territory against residents who seeking to contain a resistance movement striving for independence or the disputed region’s merger with Pakistan.

OIC chief expresses full support to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

