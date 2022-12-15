Pakistan’s FM Bilawal Bhutto urges UNSC to implement resolutions on Kashmir issue

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto raised long standing Kashmir dispute during his speech at United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Bilawal on Wednesday mentioned the Kashmir issue as people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are facing the worst oppression over the years in the disputed territory as India refused to implement the UNSC resolutions by holding a free and impartial plebiscite.

Speaking on International peace and security – Reformed Multilateralism, FM urged the UNSC to implement its resolutions on the Kashmir issue and deliver on its commitment to peace in the region.

FM called on the council to prove that multilateralism can succeed and to allow the implementation of the resolutions if they want to see the success of the multilateral institution or multilateralism.

He said It does not serve the purposes of the UN to add more members to its elitist club and to expand the tyrannical power of veto, and further pointed out that the Security Council had the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

He also called on addressing underlying causes of conflict, such as foreign occupation and suppression of the recognized right of the people to self-determination.

"With the increasing propensity for narrow-minded populism, authoritarianism, we must confront the rise of hate ideologies, xenophobia, populist extremism and racial and religious intolerance, including Islamophobia, which imposes discrimination and violence, and even threats of genocide, against vulnerable minorities in certain countries," FM said.

He concluded by saying that Pakistan would continue to pursue an extensive agenda of multilateralism.