Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife slams YouTuber Ducky Bhai over his triggering post

LAHORE – Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman landed himself in another controversy as he trolled Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, who recently returned to the national squad after years.

The event happened earlier this month when Sarfraz cheered Ben Duckett after England clinched a Test series victory in Pakistan.

In a social media post, Sarfaraz said “Well played Ducky Bhai,” commending Duckett’s performance however Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai reacted to the development.

“Thank you my fan or whoever you are,” the YouTuber, known for roasting celebs, wrote while replying to Sarfaraz’s tweet.

Thank you my fan or whoever you are. 🥱 https://t.co/P2O5OsalVy — Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai) December 20, 2022

Syeda Khusbaht, the wife of a Pakistani seasoned player, stepped into the online banter as she won’t let anyone make fun of her husband. “So done with these cheap bloggers! So stupid. SHAME ON YOU,” she wrote, slamming Ducky for his triggering tweet.

So done with these cheap bloggers! So stupid..

SHAME ON YOU https://t.co/EEFIVl1dax — Khushbakht Sarfaraz Ahmed (@sarfarazkhush) December 26, 2022

The desi YouTuber, who amassed huge followers on social sites, often engaged in online banters with fellow content creators or by roasting public celebrities.