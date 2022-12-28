Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife slams YouTuber Ducky Bhai over his triggering post

LAHORE – Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman landed himself in another controversy as he trolled Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, who recently returned to the national squad after years.
The event happened earlier this month when Sarfraz cheered Ben Duckett after England clinched a Test series victory in Pakistan.
In a social media post, Sarfaraz said “Well played Ducky Bhai,” commending Duckett’s performance however Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai reacted to the development.
Well played ducky bhai @BenDuckett1 😍🙌 https://t.co/1UNd235YsV— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) December 20, 2022
“Thank you my fan or whoever you are,” the YouTuber, known for roasting celebs, wrote while replying to Sarfaraz’s tweet.
Thank you my fan or whoever you are. 🥱 https://t.co/P2O5OsalVy— Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai) December 20, 2022
Syeda Khusbaht, the wife of a Pakistani seasoned player, stepped into the online banter as she won’t let anyone make fun of her husband. “So done with these cheap bloggers! So stupid. SHAME ON YOU,” she wrote, slamming Ducky for his triggering tweet.
So done with these cheap bloggers! So stupid..— Khushbakht Sarfaraz Ahmed (@sarfarazkhush) December 26, 2022
SHAME ON YOU https://t.co/EEFIVl1dax
The desi YouTuber, who amassed huge followers on social sites, often engaged in online banters with fellow content creators or by roasting public celebrities.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.05
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|297.5
|300.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.8
|65.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.5
|154.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.02
|606.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.62
|167.97
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.70
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,300
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.