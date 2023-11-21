realme C51 with 50PM main camera launched in Pakistan, priced at Rs 29,999

LAHORE - Realme has launched its latest smartphone, the C51, in Pakistan. The device has made a grand entry into the market with its stylish design and SUPERVOOC charging technology, priced at PKR 29,999.

The C51 is the latest addition to the coveted C-series lineup and is considered to be the most stylish smartphone in the series. It is now available in the market and is ready to make a strong impact among smartphone enthusiasts.

Another variant of the realme C51 is hitting the market, boasting an impressive 4 GB RAM and a spacious 128 GB of internal storage in 39,990Rs only. This enhanced configuration offers users even more room for their apps, files, and multimedia, ensuring a smoother and more expansive user experience,

At an entry-level price, you’ll get the most competitive, innovative and attractive features;

Pakistan's First-Ever Mini Capsule for Android Smartphones

realme has introduced a game-changer with Pakistan's inaugural Mini Capsule for Android smartphones. This groundbreaking addition is poised to revolutionize the way you interact with your device, promising a more intuitive and immersive experience.

Slimmest and Lightest in its Class

The realme C51 stands as the epitome of elegance and sophistication, being the slimmest and lightest C-Series smartphone in its segment. Its feather-light feel coupled with a razor-thin profile ensures a seamless and comfortable grip, making it the perfect companion for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Lightning-Fast Charging with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge

Experience a new level of convenience with the realme C51's 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, setting a new standard for fast charging in its segment. Say goodbye to long waiting times and revel in the power of swift, efficient charging that lets you stay connected without interruption.

A Photographic Marvel: 50MP AI Camera

Capture the world around you in breathtaking detail with the realme C51's 50MP AI Camera. Whether it's vivid landscapes or intimate portraits, every shot is a masterpiece waiting to be unveiled. With features like HDR and panorama, your photography experience is set to reach new heights.

A New Class of Champion

The realme C51 is more than just a smartphone; it's a symbol of excellence and a testament to realme's commitment to pushing boundaries. With a blend of style, innovation, and performance, it heralds a new era of smartphone technology, where every interaction is a delight.

With the realme C51, the bar is set higher, and expectations are surpassed in this segment. This device is not just a phone; it's a statement, a testament to what realme stands for – innovation, style, and quality. Get yours now to embark on a journey of unparalleled smartphone experience.