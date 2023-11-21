realme C51 with 50PM main camera launched in Pakistan, priced at Rs 29,999

LAHORE - Realme has launched its latest smartphone, the C51, in Pakistan. The device has made a grand entry into the market with its stylish design and SUPERVOOC charging technology, priced at PKR 29,999.
The C51 is the latest addition to the coveted C-series lineup and is considered to be the most stylish smartphone in the series. It is now available in the market and is ready to make a strong impact among smartphone enthusiasts.
Another variant of the realme C51 is hitting the market, boasting an impressive 4 GB RAM and a spacious 128 GB of internal storage in 39,990Rs only. This enhanced configuration offers users even more room for their apps, files, and multimedia, ensuring a smoother and more expansive user experience,
At an entry-level price, you’ll get the most competitive, innovative and attractive features;
Pakistan's First-Ever Mini Capsule for Android Smartphones
realme has introduced a game-changer with Pakistan's inaugural Mini Capsule for Android smartphones. This groundbreaking addition is poised to revolutionize the way you interact with your device, promising a more intuitive and immersive experience.
Slimmest and Lightest in its Class
The realme C51 stands as the epitome of elegance and sophistication, being the slimmest and lightest C-Series smartphone in its segment. Its feather-light feel coupled with a razor-thin profile ensures a seamless and comfortable grip, making it the perfect companion for your on-the-go lifestyle.
Lightning-Fast Charging with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge
Experience a new level of convenience with the realme C51's 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, setting a new standard for fast charging in its segment. Say goodbye to long waiting times and revel in the power of swift, efficient charging that lets you stay connected without interruption.
A Photographic Marvel: 50MP AI Camera
Capture the world around you in breathtaking detail with the realme C51's 50MP AI Camera. Whether it's vivid landscapes or intimate portraits, every shot is a masterpiece waiting to be unveiled. With features like HDR and panorama, your photography experience is set to reach new heights.
A New Class of Champion
The realme C51 is more than just a smartphone; it's a symbol of excellence and a testament to realme's commitment to pushing boundaries. With a blend of style, innovation, and performance, it heralds a new era of smartphone technology, where every interaction is a delight.
With the realme C51, the bar is set higher, and expectations are surpassed in this segment. This device is not just a phone; it's a statement, a testament to what realme stands for – innovation, style, and quality. Get yours now to embark on a journey of unparalleled smartphone experience.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds.
On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.1
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.82
|37.17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930.96
|939.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.93
|173.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.47
|753.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.03
|326.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.
After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.
Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.
In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
