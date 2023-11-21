Search

Technology

realme C51 with 50PM main camera launched in Pakistan, priced at Rs 29,999

Web Desk
06:25 PM | 21 Nov, 2023
realme C51 with 50PM main camera launched in Pakistan, priced at Rs 29,999

LAHORE - Realme has launched its latest smartphone, the C51, in Pakistan. The device has made a grand entry into the market with its stylish design and SUPERVOOC charging technology, priced at PKR 29,999.

The C51 is the latest addition to the coveted C-series lineup and is considered to be the most stylish smartphone in the series. It is now available in the market and is ready to make a strong impact among smartphone enthusiasts. 

Another variant of the realme C51 is hitting the market, boasting an impressive 4 GB RAM and a spacious 128 GB of internal storage in 39,990Rs only. This enhanced configuration offers users even more room for their apps, files, and multimedia, ensuring a smoother and more expansive user experience,

At an entry-level price, you’ll get the most competitive, innovative and attractive features;

Pakistan's First-Ever Mini Capsule for Android Smartphones

realme has introduced a game-changer with Pakistan's inaugural Mini Capsule for Android smartphones. This groundbreaking addition is poised to revolutionize the way you interact with your device, promising a more intuitive and immersive experience.

Slimmest and Lightest in its Class

The realme C51 stands as the epitome of elegance and sophistication, being the slimmest and lightest C-Series smartphone in its segment. Its feather-light feel coupled with a razor-thin profile ensures a seamless and comfortable grip, making it the perfect companion for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Lightning-Fast Charging with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge

Experience a new level of convenience with the realme C51's 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, setting a new standard for fast charging in its segment. Say goodbye to long waiting times and revel in the power of swift, efficient charging that lets you stay connected without interruption.

A Photographic Marvel: 50MP AI Camera

Capture the world around you in breathtaking detail with the realme C51's 50MP AI Camera. Whether it's vivid landscapes or intimate portraits, every shot is a masterpiece waiting to be unveiled. With features like HDR and panorama, your photography experience is set to reach new heights.

A New Class of Champion

The realme C51 is more than just a smartphone; it's a symbol of excellence and a testament to realme's commitment to pushing boundaries. With a blend of style, innovation, and performance, it heralds a new era of smartphone technology, where every interaction is a delight.

With the realme C51, the bar is set higher, and expectations are surpassed in this segment. This device is not just a phone; it's a statement, a testament to what realme stands for – innovation, style, and quality. Get yours now to embark on a journey of unparalleled smartphone experience. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

04:22 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

A closer look at vivo V29e 5G's camera and design

06:27 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

realme C51 price and launch date in Pakistan revealed

01:22 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

vivo V29e 5G unveiled in Pakistan, price, specifications, sale info

03:30 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Pakistan’s Atif Butt wins Thaiger Uppercut 2023 Tekken 7 champion ...

04:57 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

PITB participates in National Workshop for Pakistan Animal ...

06:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Synite Digital Pakistan wins four Dragons Awards at the Prestigious ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Complete schedule of prize bonds’ draw in December 2023

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 21 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21st November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee losses against US dollar, Dirham and Riyal - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.1 289.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.37 771.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.82 37.17
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930.96 939.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.93 173.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 745.47 753.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 324.03 326.53
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan remain under pressure – Check today gold rates here

Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 21 November 2023

After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.

In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: