Search

Technology

Pakistan’s lunar satellite iCube-Qamar transmits first images from moon’s orbit

02:59 PM | 10 May, 2024
Pakistan’s lunar satellite iCube-Qamar transmits first images from moon’s orbit
Source: SUPARCO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s maiden lunar satellite iCube-Qamar on Friday sent the first-ever images from the lunar orbit.

The national space agency confirmed it to media, stating that the first pictures captured by the satellite were unveiled at the China National Space Agency (CNSA) during a ceremony, which was held to mark the accomplishment of the mission.

The images from the lunar orbit ware handed over to Pakistan’s ambassador in a formal ceremony.

The picture sent by the iCube-Qamar shows the moon and sun shining brightly. The mission is expected to sent more images from the orbit in coming days.

On Wednesday, China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe, carrying Pakistan’s first moon mission, successfully entered the lunar orbit.

“The Chang's-6 successfully performed a near-moon braking procedure before entering the circumlunar orbit at 10:12 a.m. (0212GMT),” Xinhua News Agency had reported.

The Chinese mission carries Pakistan’s first lunar satellite known as ICUBE-Q and it was launched on Friday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province of China.

The iCUBE-Q orbiter features two optical cameras and it is poised to capture stunning images of the lunar surface and is equipped with two advanced optical cameras.

Pakistan's Institute of Space Technology, in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University and Pakistan’s SUPARCO, jointly developed the satellite.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-May-2024/pakistan-s-first-lunar-mission-icube-qamar-launched

Technology

02:59 PM | 10 May, 2024

Pakistan’s lunar satellite iCube-Qamar transmits first images from ...

09:55 PM | 9 May, 2024

Kashaf Alvi named brand ambassador for RaheQamar

11:19 AM | 9 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz okays PECA Amendment to regulate social Media in Pakistan

12:22 PM | 8 May, 2024

Japan reveals lightning fast 6G device with 100Gbps data transmission ...

06:16 PM | 7 May, 2024

vivo Y100 is now available in Pakistan with colour changing design & ...

12:14 PM | 7 May, 2024

FBR SIM Block List 2024; Check your name in full list here

Advertisement

Latest

03:16 PM | 10 May, 2024

Solar panel prices see another dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Gold & Silver

03:30 PM | 9 May, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.5 298.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: