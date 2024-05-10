Pakistan’s lunar satellite iCube-Qamar transmits first images from moon’s orbit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s maiden lunar satellite iCube-Qamar on Friday sent the first-ever images from the lunar orbit.

The national space agency confirmed it to media, stating that the first pictures captured by the satellite were unveiled at the China National Space Agency (CNSA) during a ceremony, which was held to mark the accomplishment of the mission.

The images from the lunar orbit ware handed over to Pakistan’s ambassador in a formal ceremony.

The picture sent by the iCube-Qamar shows the moon and sun shining brightly. The mission is expected to sent more images from the orbit in coming days.

On Wednesday, China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe, carrying Pakistan’s first moon mission, successfully entered the lunar orbit.

“The Chang's-6 successfully performed a near-moon braking procedure before entering the circumlunar orbit at 10:12 a.m. (0212GMT),” Xinhua News Agency had reported.

The Chinese mission carries Pakistan’s first lunar satellite known as ICUBE-Q and it was launched on Friday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province of China.

The iCUBE-Q orbiter features two optical cameras and it is poised to capture stunning images of the lunar surface and is equipped with two advanced optical cameras.

Pakistan's Institute of Space Technology, in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University and Pakistan’s SUPARCO, jointly developed the satellite.

