Gold prices see significant increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant recovery from this week losses in domestic market of Pakistan in line with increasing global prices on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price increased by Rs4,600 to settle at Rs243,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs3,944 to close at Rs209,019.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity saw an increase of $54 to close at $2,344.

A day earlier, gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan as the 24-karat was traded at Rs239,200 per tola on Thursday. The price of 10-gram gold also remained steady at Rs2.5,075.

However, gold witnessed losses on Tuesday and Wednesday sessions earlier this week. It saw Rs800 per tola decrease on May 8.