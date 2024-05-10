Gold prices see significant increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant recovery from this week losses in domestic market of Pakistan in line with increasing global prices on Friday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price increased by Rs4,600 to settle at Rs243,800.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs3,944 to close at Rs209,019.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity saw an increase of $54 to close at $2,344.
A day earlier, gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan as the 24-karat was traded at Rs239,200 per tola on Thursday. The price of 10-gram gold also remained steady at Rs2.5,075.
However, gold witnessed losses on Tuesday and Wednesday sessions earlier this week. It saw Rs800 per tola decrease on May 8.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
