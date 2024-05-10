Search

Business

Solar panel prices see another dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

03:16 PM | 10 May, 2024
Solar panel prices see another dip in Pakistan; check latest rates
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Solar panel prices registered another decline in domestic market of Pakistan despite an increase in demand amid summer season.

Solar panel dealers said the per watt is being sold for R40 or less, adding that the average price has dropped to Rs37 per watt in Pakistan.

They have attributed the recent cut in solar panel prices to massive supply in market. The dealers said that the prices dipped by 30 percent in just six months.

Due to increase in power tariff, a huge number of residential and commercial consumers of electricity have switched to solar panel system, which uses sunlight as source to produce electricity. 

Amid surge in use of solar panels, the government is facing issues while settling the matters with the Independent Power Plants.

Last month, the Power Division rubbished the reports suggesting that the government intends to impose a fixed tax on solar power.

“There is no truth in the news of imposing a fixed tax on solar power,” the Power Division said in a statement in late April 2024

“The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) or the Power Division did not send such a summary to the government,” it added.

Free solar panels for 50,000 houses in Punjab! Are you eligible to apply? Check here!

Business

03:16 PM | 10 May, 2024

Solar panel prices see another dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

01:00 PM | 10 May, 2024

PSX gains over 700 points during intraday trading

12:06 PM | 9 May, 2024

U Bank enters into strategic partnership with IMARAT Group for ...

05:07 PM | 8 May, 2024

Hyundai increases porter price by Rs200,000

01:02 PM | 8 May, 2024

Suzuki GD110s latest price update in Pakistan May 2024

11:23 AM | 8 May, 2024

Changan announces launch of e-vehicles Deepal S07 SUV, and L07 Sedan ...

Business

09:13 AM | 8 May, 2024

Fast-Track Passport Fee increased in Pakistan; Check new charges here

05:54 PM | 7 May, 2024

Forland Safari price decreased by up to Rs0.4 million, check out the ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:16 PM | 10 May, 2024

Solar panel prices see another dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Gold & Silver

03:30 PM | 9 May, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.5 298.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: