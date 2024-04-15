Free solar panels for 50,000 houses in Punjab! Are you eligible to apply? Check here!

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced the ‘Roshan Gharana Program’, a significant step towards promoting sustainable living. This initiative aims to outfit 50,000 households across Punjab with solar systems, heralding a new era in the province’s energy landscape.
With a budget of Rs 12.6 billion, the Roshan Gharana Program seeks to provide solar systems to 50,000 Punjab consumers. In the initial phase, beneficiaries, primarily those consuming up to 100 units monthly, will be chosen through a lottery system. The solar package includes state-of-the-art solar panels, inverters, batteries, and more.
The program offers financing options for various needs such as property purchase, construction, renovation, and land acquisition. Participants can opt for equal monthly installment plans, with a flexible financing tenure ranging from 3 to 25 years. Financing covers up to 85% of the property value for purchase and construction, and up to 30% for renovation.
Both salaried and non-salaried individuals are eligible to apply for the program, provided they meet specific criteria. Salaried individuals must furnish a valid NICOP, a Non-Resident RDA account, and demonstrate a minimum of two years of continuous employment. Non-salaried individuals need to possess a valid NICOP, a Non-Resident RDA account, and show a minimum of two years of continuous business operation.
To enroll in the Roshan Gharana Program, applicants must complete the online form, submit the required documents, and finalize their application. Necessary documents include passport-sized colored photographs, a copy of NICOP, bank statements, and proof of property allotment, transfer, or title.
The Roshan Gharana Program presents Punjab residents with an opportunity to embrace clean energy and finance their homes. Its transparent process and technological focus promise a sustainable and prosperous future.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
