Free solar panels for 50,000 houses in Punjab! Are you eligible to apply? Check here!

11:20 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Source: File photo

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced the ‘Roshan Gharana Program’, a significant step towards promoting sustainable living. This initiative aims to outfit 50,000 households across Punjab with solar systems, heralding a new era in the province’s energy landscape.

Overview of the Roshan Gharana Program

With a budget of Rs 12.6 billion, the Roshan Gharana Program seeks to provide solar systems to 50,000 Punjab consumers. In the initial phase, beneficiaries, primarily those consuming up to 100 units monthly, will be chosen through a lottery system. The solar package includes state-of-the-art solar panels, inverters, batteries, and more.

Registration Process for the Roshan Gharana Program

The program offers financing options for various needs such as property purchase, construction, renovation, and land acquisition. Participants can opt for equal monthly installment plans, with a flexible financing tenure ranging from 3 to 25 years. Financing covers up to 85% of the property value for purchase and construction, and up to 30% for renovation.

Eligibility Criteria for the Roshan Gharana Program

Both salaried and non-salaried individuals are eligible to apply for the program, provided they meet specific criteria. Salaried individuals must furnish a valid NICOP, a Non-Resident RDA account, and demonstrate a minimum of two years of continuous employment. Non-salaried individuals need to possess a valid NICOP, a Non-Resident RDA account, and show a minimum of two years of continuous business operation.

Application Procedure for the Roshan Gharana Program

To enroll in the Roshan Gharana Program, applicants must complete the online form, submit the required documents, and finalize their application. Necessary documents include passport-sized colored photographs, a copy of NICOP, bank statements, and proof of property allotment, transfer, or title.

The Roshan Gharana Program presents Punjab residents with an opportunity to embrace clean energy and finance their homes. Its transparent process and technological focus promise a sustainable and prosperous future.

